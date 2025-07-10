Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 657 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $750,572,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,968,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,817,000 after buying an additional 2,200,406 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 930,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,820,000 after buying an additional 1,999,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,303,960.45. This represents a 71.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total transaction of $82,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,718,258 shares of company stock worth $589,762,906 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $221.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.33. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $226.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

