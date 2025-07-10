GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) is Sharpepoint LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sharpepoint LLC cut its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for about 3.0% of Sharpepoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sharpepoint LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,910 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $249.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.36. The company has a market cap of $266.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $260.55.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.75.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

