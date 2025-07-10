Rogco LP Grows Position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Rogco LP boosted its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 169.2% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 43,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 258,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research upped their price target on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a market cap of $353.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

