Code Waechter LLC Purchases Shares of 9,042 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,587 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,061.7% during the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

