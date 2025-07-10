Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,921 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,002,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,332,803,000 after acquiring an additional 156,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,814,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,954,961,000 after acquiring an additional 619,619 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,366,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8%

Oracle stock opened at $236.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $664.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.63. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $241.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $240.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,366 shares of company stock worth $85,433,503. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

