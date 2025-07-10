Coeur Mining Q2 EPS Increased by Raymond James Financial

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a report released on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

CDE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

CDE opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.32. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,104 shares in the company, valued at $903,569.60. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $134,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 101,841 shares in the company, valued at $797,415.03. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,061 shares of company stock worth $667,775 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 57.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,003,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 26.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,751,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,097 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 72.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,040,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,901 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,343,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 889.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 11,324,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

