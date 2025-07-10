Significant Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 109,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 978,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 398,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 834.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $561.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.27%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

