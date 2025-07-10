Atb Cap Markets Has Strong Forecast for VET Q3 Earnings

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report released on Tuesday, July 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $395.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.00 million.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -237.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 586,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 55,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,066,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,100,000 after acquiring an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,109,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 731,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 269,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

