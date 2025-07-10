National Bank Financial Estimates Lundin Mining Q2 Earnings

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.96.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$14.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.10 per share, with a total value of C$12,690,000.00. Also, Director Jack Oliver Lundin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$252,934.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

Featured Stories

