Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of F stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

