Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $758,000 Stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $200.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.77 and a 200-day moving average of $206.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.