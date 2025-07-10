Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 530 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.31. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

