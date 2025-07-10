Allworth Financial LP Makes New $49.59 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,437,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,589,000. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 20.89% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 70,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.2%

XBAP opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $255.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

