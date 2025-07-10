Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.46 and last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 13162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.00. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Brookfield Wealth Solutions alerts:

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Wealth Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNT. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,240,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,246,000 after acquiring an additional 772,648 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 8,323.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 309,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $16,544,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 11.2% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 168,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 383.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 96,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 76,511 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.