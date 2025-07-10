Head to Head Analysis: Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) vs. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Dividends

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.0%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays out 137.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $6.62 million 8.89 $6.54 million $0.99 9.90 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $6.45 million 3.33 $4.23 million $0.08 5.74

Profitability

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 87.50% 243.41% 150.00% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 59.81% 35.19% 35.19%

Risk and Volatility

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

