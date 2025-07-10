Contrasting Lionsgate Studios (LION) & Its Peers

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “MEDIA CONGLOM” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lionsgate Studios to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Lionsgate Studios has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lionsgate Studios’ rivals have a beta of 3.59, meaning that their average share price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lionsgate Studios alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate Studios -4.02% N/A -0.44% Lionsgate Studios Competitors 1.09% -76.31% 1.96%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate Studios $3.20 billion -$128.50 million -13.26 Lionsgate Studios Competitors $11.42 billion -$285.69 million -29.38

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lionsgate Studios’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lionsgate Studios. Lionsgate Studios is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lionsgate Studios and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate Studios 0 3 4 1 2.75 Lionsgate Studios Competitors 270 884 1587 40 2.50

Lionsgate Studios currently has a consensus target price of $8.86, suggesting a potential upside of 55.39%. As a group, “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies have a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.3% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Lionsgate Studios shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “MEDIA CONGLOM” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lionsgate Studios rivals beat Lionsgate Studios on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lionsgate Studios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lionsgate Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionsgate Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.