3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $156.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.56 and a 200-day moving average of $144.12. 3M Company has a one year low of $98.26 and a one year high of $156.65. The stock has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.