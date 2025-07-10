Entain (LON:ENT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 924.35 ($12.56) and last traded at GBX 910.20 ($12.37), with a volume of 896035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 916.20 ($12.45).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENT shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.95) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 940 ($12.78) to GBX 1,040 ($14.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ENT
Entain Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Entain
In related news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 3,242,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($10.21), for a total transaction of £24,352,429.17 ($33,096,533.26). Insiders have sold 6,510,311 shares of company stock worth $4,969,720,109 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Entain Company Profile
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Buffett’s $2B+ Bet With Big Long-Term Potential Just Got Upgraded
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- AI Chip Arms Race: 3 Must-Watch Equipment Stocks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Will Oracle’s Cloud and AI Deals Propel It to New Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.