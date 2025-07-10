Entain (LON:ENT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 924.35 ($12.56) and last traded at GBX 910.20 ($12.37), with a volume of 896035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 916.20 ($12.45).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENT shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.95) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 940 ($12.78) to GBX 1,040 ($14.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 790.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 702.11. The company has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 3,242,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($10.21), for a total transaction of £24,352,429.17 ($33,096,533.26). Insiders have sold 6,510,311 shares of company stock worth $4,969,720,109 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

