Code Waechter LLC Reduces Stock Position in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

Code Waechter LLC lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises 0.8% of Code Waechter LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 222.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 1.2%

TRP opened at $46.63 on Thursday. TC Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.6142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.