tru Independence LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,949 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,335 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2,905.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,642,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $293,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

