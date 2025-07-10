Ryder System (NYSE:R) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $173.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ryder System traded as high as $172.72 and last traded at $169.29, with a volume of 257678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.57.

R has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Baird R W raised Ryder System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $2,880,382.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,521.52. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the sale, the director owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,612.76. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 34.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $2,479,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.92 and a 200 day moving average of $152.50.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

