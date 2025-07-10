Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Position Reduced by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,745 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $16,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

