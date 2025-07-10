iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is Code Waechter LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Code Waechter LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Code Waechter LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJS opened at $103.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why Microsoft Keeps Showing Up in Congressional Portfolios
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Enovix Shares Hit 6-Month High; Long-Term Highs to Follow
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Buffett’s $2B+ Bet With Big Long-Term Potential Just Got Upgraded
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.