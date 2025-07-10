iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is Code Waechter LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Code Waechter LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Code Waechter LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $103.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.