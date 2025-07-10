Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $45.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FHI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE:FHI opened at $45.81 on Thursday. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,355,430.20. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth $2,584,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,618,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

