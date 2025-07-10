Best Grocery Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 8th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, Costco Wholesale, PepsiCo, Starbucks, and Target are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the assortment of food and household items that grocery retailers keep on hand to meet customer demand. This inventory spans perishable products like fresh produce, dairy and meats as well as non-perishables such as canned goods, cereals and cleaning supplies. Effective management of grocery stocks helps minimize waste, control costs and ensure shelves remain well-stocked for shoppers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.80. 13,601,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,154,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.78. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $97.53. The company has a market cap of $202.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $478.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,863. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $406.11 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $500.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.01.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,819,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,012,733. Walmart has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.41. The company has a market cap of $778.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $986.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,005.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $981.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.17. 4,678,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,053,822. The company has a market capitalization of $185.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.42 and its 200-day moving average is $141.98. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,912,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,885,820. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.91. 3,449,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,285. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40.

