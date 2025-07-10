Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 33,071 Shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,713,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 7.87% of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF worth $127,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 113,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

BATS:HYDB opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $48.10.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

