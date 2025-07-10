Best Defense Stocks To Follow Now – July 7th

BigBear.ai, Rocket Lab, and GE Aerospace are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and service military equipment, weapons systems, and defense-related technologies. Their performance is closely tied to government defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, and national security policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.67. 87,989,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,030,184. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 3.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Rocket Lab stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.95. 16,127,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,580,939. Rocket Lab has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.11. 1,561,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,276. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $260.55. The company has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

See Also