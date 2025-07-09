iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,771,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,528 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.9% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $209,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,178,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

