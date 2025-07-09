Trium Capital LLP Sells 3,197 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trium Capital LLP reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.2% of Trium Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

