Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 120.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of United Rentals worth $37,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 32.9% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.23.

URI stock traded up $9.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $800.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,814. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $712.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

