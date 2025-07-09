Bridges Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 703,184 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.7% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $119,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.63. The stock had a trading volume of 303,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,680. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.62. The firm has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total transaction of $19,866,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,243,516 shares in the company, valued at $644,356,888.56. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,332. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,948 shares of company stock valued at $103,462,223. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

