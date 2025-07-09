Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.98 and last traded at $99.68, with a volume of 405353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,000. This represents a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 8.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

