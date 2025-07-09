Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Now – July 8th

Tesla, Wolfspeed, QuantumScape, Vale, and Lucid Group are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that design, manufacture, or support electric vehicles and their key components—ranging from automakers to battery producers and charging-infrastructure providers. Buying these stocks lets investors gain exposure to the fast-growing market for cleaner, electrified transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.89. 58,820,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,885,953. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $972.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Wolfspeed stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.59. 260,403,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,001,802. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $25.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. The company has a market cap of $403.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QS traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 48,312,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,347,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.66. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Vale stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. 28,196,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,581,156. Vale has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of Lucid Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,930,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,380,273. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32.

