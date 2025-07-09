Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $81,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

