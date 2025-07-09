Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,411 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,802 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources accounts for about 1.0% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Antero Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. 514,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.68. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Our Latest Report on AR

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,805.34. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,532,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 364,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,716,477.44. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.