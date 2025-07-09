DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at UBS Group

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

DD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.83. 298,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,894,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,502,090,000 after acquiring an additional 298,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $531,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,683,000 after purchasing an additional 483,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 690,218 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,656,000 after purchasing an additional 746,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

