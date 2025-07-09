Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

BAC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,134,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,288,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after buying an additional 50,296 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,251,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,767,000 after buying an additional 753,880 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,640,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

