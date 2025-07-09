First Interstate Bank Boosts Stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CI stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.04. 63,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.08. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

