Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Head to Head Review

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Onto Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Onto Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onto Innovation and mPhase Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onto Innovation $987.32 million 5.09 $201.67 million $4.42 23.29 mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than mPhase Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Onto Innovation and mPhase Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onto Innovation 0 2 4 0 2.67 mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Onto Innovation currently has a consensus target price of $141.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.65%. Given Onto Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onto Innovation is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Onto Innovation and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onto Innovation 21.36% 14.85% 13.54% mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Onto Innovation has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Onto Innovation beats mPhase Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, the company provides process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites. Further, it engages in systems software, spare parts, and other services, as well as offers software licensing services. The company's products are used in semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers; silicon wafer; light emitting diode; vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser; micro-electromechanical system; CMOS image sensor; power device; analog device; RF filter; data storage; and various industrial and scientific applications. Onto Innovation Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

