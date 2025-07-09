First Interstate Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.65.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.95. 875,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.22. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $267.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.