First Interstate Bank Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

First Interstate Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,714. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $273.60 and a 52 week high of $356.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.