Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,670 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $37,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,234,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

