Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 11th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This is a 5.4% increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of TSE GCG.A opened at C$42.16 on Wednesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$37.51 and a 1 year high of C$46.13. The stock has a market cap of C$936.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio.

