Automotive Stocks To Watch Today – July 8th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Bank of America, Micron Technology, SoundHound AI, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Salesforce are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution and supply of motor vehicles and related components. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the performance of automakers, parts suppliers and emerging electric-vehicle firms. Their value is driven by factors such as consumer demand, technological innovation, regulatory policies and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $8.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.18. 51,941,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,861,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.36. 63,866,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,054,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.97. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $160.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.13. 41,249,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,187,048. The firm has a market cap of $354.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $5.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,301,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,250,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

SOUN traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $12.56. 77,782,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,312,346. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.59. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $229.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,415,244. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $237.58.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.17. 3,120,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,529,635. The company has a market cap of $263.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.36 and a 200-day moving average of $290.63.

