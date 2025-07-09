Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $85,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,678,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $527.36. 97,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,745. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $537.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.82 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.59.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

