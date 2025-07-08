Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $538.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

