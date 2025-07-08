Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 10,281 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,345,000. Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,272,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,144,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,087,000 after purchasing an additional 551,089 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,881,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,477,000 after purchasing an additional 389,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

IWP opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.84 and a 200-day moving average of $127.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $140.19.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

