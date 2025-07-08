World Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

World Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 97.8% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $257,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,920. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEYS opened at $162.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

