Best Green Energy Stocks To Follow Today – July 5th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Nuvve, Richardson Electronics, and NWTN are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves the production or distribution of renewable and low-carbon energy—such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal or bioenergy. By investing in these stocks, shareholders support firms working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition away from fossil fuels. These investments can appeal to those seeking both financial returns and positive environmental impact. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.45. 1,578,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.72. 237,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of Nuvve stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,444. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,092. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $150.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 55,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,293. NWTN has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

