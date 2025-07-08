Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Management Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 31,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 63.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,420.70. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

BSX stock opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

